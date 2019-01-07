Organize Your Own: The Politics and Poetics of Self- Determination Movements

Hite Art Institute Univeristy of Louisville 104 Schneider Hall, Louisville, Kentucky 40292

The University of Louisville’s Hite Art Institute will open Jan. 7 a national, traveling exhibition of contemporary artwork that considers historic questions from the civil rights movement.

“Organize Your Own: The Politics and Poetics of Self- Determination Movements” will be in Schneider Hall Galleries on UofL’s Belknap Campus through Feb. 22. There will be an opening reception 6-8 p.m. Jan. 10.

