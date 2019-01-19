Original Harlem Globetrotters Tour at KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

 The Original Harlem Globetrotters are known for amazing feats of basketball, humor, and acts of  goodwill on and off the court. The team has always been about the fans, but this year, everything will  bring fans closer to the action than ever before. Join us as we celebrate fans during the all-new Fan  Powered World Tour! There will be over 20 occasions before, during and after the game where you  have the opportunity to directly interact with Globetrotters stars.

For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com

