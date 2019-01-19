Original Harlem Globetrotters Tour at KFC Yum! Center

The Original Harlem Globetrotters are known for amazing feats of basketball, humor, and acts of goodwill on and off the court. The team has always been about the fans, but this year, everything will bring fans closer to the action than ever before. Join us as we celebrate fans during the all-new Fan Powered World Tour! There will be over 20 occasions before, during and after the game where you have the opportunity to directly interact with Globetrotters stars.

