Ornament-Making Workshop: Old Fashioned Tin-Punching

Because glass was so expensive, early Americans used tin to make lanterns, piercing the metal in intricate patterns to let the light shine through. Learn how to create a holiday ornament using this pioneer technique. Craft fee is $5 for BCM members and $7 plus museum admission for future members. Reservations are required by November 14.

About Behringer-Crawford Museum:

From the ridiculous (BCM's infamous two-headed calf) to the sublime (our fascinating collections), this family-friendly museum celebrates the unique arts, heritage and culture of Northern Kentucky as part of the Ohio Valley. Examine a mammoth fossil, take a ride through time with the beautifully restored 1892 streetcar "Kentucky," activate the engines, lights and music of a miniature, mid-century community in the Faragher G-gauge train display and even watch a drive-in movie from the seat of a 1959 Buick Electra convertible. View works by prominent national and international artists Mary Bruce Sharon, Wolfgang Ritschel, Harlan Hubbard and others from our region. Music@BCM concerts are "the place to be on Thursday nights" during the summer, while the annual Holiday Toy Trains display is a child's delight in winter.

For more information visit bcmuseum.org