Orphan Care Alliance Presents Uniting KY

Orphan Care Alliance strives to serve children and families affected by foster care and adoption. We desire to see every child have a home and know the love of a family with the body of Christ leading the efforts. That desire has fueled us to partner with First Lady Glenna Bevin's Uniting Kentucky initiative to mobilize communities of care for the more than 9,500 Kentucky children in out of home care.

We are mobilizing these communities through FREE one-day events that will help you understand God's heart for vulnerable children in foster care. At this event you will learn about foster care and adoption, as well as practical ways you can support foster and adoptive families.

For more information and to register for the events or to find media resources to help spread the word visit weareky.org.

