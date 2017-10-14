Orpheus Chamber Orchestra at the Norton Center

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra at the Norton Center

 The Norton Center’s first classical offering of the new season will feature the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with André Watts, piano. A standard-bearer of innovation and artistic excellence, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra is one of the world’s foremost chamber orchestras, having recorded 71 albums and premiered over 40 commissioned works since 1972. For their Norton Center debut, Orpheus is joined by superstar pianist André Watts who returns to the Norton Center after 27 years.  Much-honored, Watts has played before royalty in Europe and heads of government all over the world; was awarded the Avery Fisher Prize in 1988; and at age 26, was the youngest person ever to receive an Honorary Doctorate from Yale University. Watts brings his elegant luster to Mozart’s first great Piano Concerto, No. 9, the “Jeunehomme.” Program also to include works from Beethoven and Vijay Iver. October 14, Newlin Hall.

For more information visit nortoncenter.com

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
