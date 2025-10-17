Otherworldly Journeys - The Fantastical Worlds of Bosch and Bruegel at Speed Art Museum

The art of Bosch and Bruegel is full of imagination and fantasy. At a time when other artists adhered to tradition, Hieronymus Bosch and Pieter Bruegel were constantly developing novel subject matter and inventing new imagery. Satire and mockery alternated with extraordinary visions of heaven and hell, whether portraying boisterous peasants or saints being tormented by malevolent beasts.

