Our Paducah 101 at McCracken County Public Library

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Our Paducah 101 at McCracken County Public Library

Our Paducah 101

Jul 25, 2019, 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Led by City Manager Jim Arndt, & Assistant City Manager Michelle Smolen

Our Paducah is the City of Paducah's roadmap for the future. As the City's adopted strategic plan, Our Paducah is a vision for the community. With topics ranging from parks and recreation to economic mobility to creative industries, there is something for everyone.

Join city leadership to learn more about this dynamic plan, the City's bold new mission statement and how you can get involved!

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
Education & Learning, History
