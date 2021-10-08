× Expand Winchester Council for the Arts 18x24 our town poster We invite you to join us for this great American classic!Described by Edward Albee as "...the greatest American play ever written," the story follows the small town of Grover's Corners through three acts: "Daily Life," "Love and Marriage," and "Death and Eternity."Narrated by a stage manager and performed with minimal props and sets, audiences follow the Webb and Gibbs families as their children fall in love, marry, and eventually - in one of the most famous scenes in American theatre - die.

Our Town Performed at Leeds Center for the Arts

The Winchester Council for the Arts is pleased to present Our Town by Thornton Wilder on Friday, October 8th through Sunday, October 17th at the Leeds Center for the Arts in downtown Winchester.

Parking is available on the street and in the adjacent municipal lot.

