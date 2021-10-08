Our Town Performed at Leeds Center for the Arts

Leeds Center for the Arts 37 North Main Street, Winchester, Kentucky 40391

The Winchester Council for the Arts is pleased to present Our Town by Thornton Wilder on Friday, October 8th through Sunday, October 17th at the Leeds Center for the Arts in downtown Winchester.

Parking is available on the street and in the adjacent municipal lot. For more information on this and upcoming events, visit leedscenter.org or follow us on Facebook.

For more information call (859) 744-6437 or visit leedscenter.org

Theater & Dance
