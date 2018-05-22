Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America

James Fallows is a national correspondent for The Atlantic . He, and his wife Deborah Fallows, are the authors of the forthcoming book, Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America a vivid portrait of the civic and economic reinvention taking place in America, town by town and generally out of view of the national media.

Traveling across America in a single-engine prop airplane, the Fallowses have visited dozens of towns—meeting hundreds of civic leaders, workers, immigrants, educators, environmentalists, artists, public servants, librarians, business people, city planners, students, and entrepreneurs—to take the pulse and understand the prospects of American towns from coast to coast. The book includes a chapter on Louisville and focuses on GE’s FirstBuild “microfactory.”

The event is free, but tickets are required

For more information call (502) 574-1611 or visit lfpl.org