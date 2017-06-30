Outdoor Adventure Retreat in Berea

HomeGrown HideAways is pleased to announce our very first Outdoor Adventure Retreat in collaboration with Mike's Hike & Bike, Kentucky Heartwood, and Trail Town Berea Ky! Join us for two days of hiking, kayaking, camping, bonfires, and camaraderie! SPACE IS LIMITED!!

This will be a relatively strenuous weekend so be sure to know your abilities and limitations before booking, (waivers must be signed to participate). For less adventurous friends and family that may want to join you but not participate in the hiking and kayaking portions, we are offering a "Tagalong Pass" that includes camping, meals, and the Leave No Trace/Kentucky Heartwood presentation.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/outdoor-adventure-retreat-tickets-33119459194

If you would like to upgrade your stay from primitive camping to one of our other lodging options (treehouse-yurt, yome, tipi, glampsite, or RV hook-ups), please book that separately by visiting our website at www.HomeGrownHideAways.org. Include your Eventbrite Order Number in the correspondence for a 10% discount!

ITINERARY

Friday:

4:00pm - Arrive and set-up camp. Take a hike and/or tour the farm.

6:00pm - Potluck dinner. Bring a dish to share and meet your weekend family. Be sure to label your dish as vegetarian/vegan or non-vegetarian/vegan and list any potential allergens such as eggs, wheat, peanuts, soy, etc.

7:00pm - Executive Director of Kentucky Heartwood, Jim Scheff, will give a presentation on Leave No Trace ethics and protecting our public lands.

8:00pm - Bonfire and camaraderie.

Saturday:

7:00am - Continental Breakfast.

8:00am - Carpool/caravan to Indian Fort Mountain for a morning hiking the Pinnacles. This is a moderate to strenuous hike with steep terrain that could be muddy depending on the weather. We recommend hiking boots, hiking poles, camera, water, and snacks.

11:00am - Lunch and Exploring Berea. We'll carpool/caravan into town and park at the Berea Farmers Market. From there, we are within a couple blocks of Noodle Nirvana, Clementine's Bake Shop, Native Bagel Company, and El Rio Grande (locally known as Mexican Hardees) where folks can eat lunch. After lunch, we encourage you to check out some of the shops along Chestnut Street and the Old Town Artisan Village. You'll find Arts & Crafts, Antiques, Robie Books, and a few other points of interest.

1:30pm - Carpool/caravan to Owsley Fork Reservoir where we'll meet Michael Hale of Mike's Hike & Bike for an afternoon of kayaking around the lake. Kayaks, instruction, and safety gear will be provided.

5:00pm - Carpool/caravan back to HomeGrown HideAways to relax and clean up a bit before dinner.

6:00pm - Dinner buffet cooked by HomeGrown HideAways very own on-farm chef, Nathan Turner. Dinner will feature items grown on the farm or procured at the Berea Farmers Market. PLEASE LET US KNOW IF YOU HAVE ANY DIETARY RESTRICTIONS!! After dinner, we'll just enjoy relaxing on the farm, sitting around the campfire, and anything else that floats your boat.

Sunday:

9:00am - Farm-fresh breakfast prepared by Chef Nathan followed by fond farewells. (We can vote on breakfast time during Saturday night dinner).

Unfortunately, we still haven't figured out how to control the weather and cannot offer refunds in the event of a weather cancellation. We will, however, do our best to come up with a fun alternative so that you don't leave disappointed!

FYI: HomeGrown HideAways does not have cell phone or internet access, but we do have a phone in our courtesy kitchen that folks can use as needed. The kitchen is fully equipped with all appliances, dishes, cutlery, etc. and you are welcome to make use of it during your stay. Please feel free to contact us with any questions you may have and be sure to like us on facebook and instagram!

For more information visit HomeGrownHideAways.org