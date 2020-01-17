Outdoor Life/Field & Stream Expo in Paducah

The Paducah Expo Center will feature top companies, gear, equipment, and latest products. Whether for your next hunt, adventure, or passion for the outdoors, fans will have the unique opportunity to shop, meet and greet with the most knowledgeable people in the industry. Show deals, trophy contests, feature displays, seminars, archery, shooting ranges, exhibits and more!

For more information visit paducahchamber.org