Outdoor Movies in The Park & The Plaza in Madisonville

The City of Madisonville, Kentucky, is excited to announce Outdoor Movies at The Park and Plaza. A FREE movie series taking place every Saturday in October from 7 PM – 9 PM.

Each movie will begin at dusk and will be presented by projector for the entire community to enjoy. FREE Popcorn and drinks will be provided by The City of Madisonville. So, grab a lawn chair, a blanket and come enjoy the show!

Movie lineup and locations include:

October 1: “The Sand Lot” (PG) – Elmer Kelley Stadium

October 8: “Remember the Titans” (PG) – Dr. Festus Claybon Park Football Field

October 15: “Footloose” (PG) – First United Bank & Trust Plaza

October 22: “Space Jam” (PG) – Dr. Festus Claybon Park Basketball Court

October 29: “Hotel Transylvania” (PG) – First United Bank & Trust Plaza

For more information call 270.824.2100.