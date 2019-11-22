Over the River and Through the Woods Presented by Studio Players

Single Italian-American, Nick, visits both sets of his beloved, but annoying, grandparents every Sunday for dinner. When he has to tell them that he's been offered a dream job (on the other side of the country), the news is not received well. How could he betray his family's love to move to Seattle, for a job, wonder his grandparents? Thus begins a series of schemes to keep Nick around and that includes bringing to dinner the lovely (and single) Caitlin O'Hare as bait…We won't give the ending away here. Rated G

Friday, November 22-Saturday, November 23 & Friday, November 29-Saturday, November 30 | 8PM

Sunday, November 24 & Sunday, December 1 | 2:30PM

Studio Players - Lexington Community Theatre | 154 W Bell Ct

$20 | $11 for students

For more information call (859) 257-4929 visit studioplayers.org