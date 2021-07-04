Owensboro 4th Fest

Red, White and Wow! 4th Fest

Celebrate Independence Day at the Owensboro Convention Center! For guests wanting the best seats in town to view the City of Owensboro’s All American 4th of July fireworks display over the Owensboro riverfront and exclusive access to inflatables and other activities inside in the exhibit halls, reserved tables of eight start at $110.

The fun gets underway for ticket holders at 5PM with exclusive access to inflatables and other activities located inside the exhibit halls on the first floor of the Owensboro Convention Center. Activities for younger children will include Bucky’s Pirate Ship, the Bouncer Maze, and games such as the Duck Pond. Older children can enjoy Extreme Dance Party, the Toxic Warrior Jump, and the Extreme Chaos Obstacle Course. Please note waivers will need to be signed to participate in some of the activities.

Concessions will also be available on site, so guests will have the opportunity to purchase delicious food and drinks such as pulled pork BBQ, pizza, hamburgers, cotton candy, and other favorites.

For more information call 270-687-8800 or visit OwensboroCenter.com