Owensboro Museum of Fine Art 901 Frederica Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
Owensboro Art Guild’s Annual Juried Exhibition
Eighty artists from Kentucky and surrounding states competed for more than $5,000 in merit and purchase awards to be presented at the Owensboro Art Guild’s 63rd Annual Juried Exhibition during a reception, Saturday, March 8 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art.
The exhibition will continue through May 10 and will be open during regular museum hours which are Tuesday–Friday from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Admission is FREE but donations of $3.00 for adults and $2.00 for children are encouraged.
For more information, phone 270-685-3181 or visit the museum's website omfa.us or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.