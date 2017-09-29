Owensboro Cares to Benefit Hurricane Relief

Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

Owensboro Cares to Benefit Hurricane Relief

The Owensboro Convention Center will be hosting Owensboro Cares, a special benefit event on Friday, September 29, to aid in the relief efforts of those affected by the devastation of the recent hurricanes in the south.  

The event is a partnership between the Owensboro Convention Center, American Red Cross, Kentucky Legend, Bud Lite, and Cromwell Radio. The Kentucky Region of the American Red Cross currently has nearly 70 Red Cross personnel on site in Texas assisting with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, and is already making plans for support in Florida in response to Hurricane Irma.  

The benefit event will include live musical performances from Nashville party band, the 12 South Band, in addition to Owensboro’s own Blackford Creek, and Henderson natives Five After Five as well as food and drink vendors.  Doors will open at 6pm, and music will begin at 7pm. Tickets for adults are $10.  Children 12 and under are $5.  All net proceeds will go to benefit the Red Cross Disaster Relief.

For more information call 270-297-9932  or visit OwensboroTickets.com

Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
270-297-9932
