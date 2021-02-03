Owensboro Dance Theater's Nutcracker at RiverPark Center

Feb. 6th at 11am & 3pm and Feb. 7th at 3pm

The Nutcracker has been delighting audiences for 28 years, becoming a staple for so many during the holiday season. The Nutcracker offers something for everyone to love and enjoy; showcasing the skills of ODT’s Company and Apprentice Company, 4 professional dancers, and over 120 community members. The Nutcracker is adapted from E.T. A Hoffman’s story. It follows the adventure of a young girl, who is given a magical nutcracker for Christmas. She falls fast asleep into her dreamland of a handsome prince, a fierce Rat King and Queen, toy soldiers, magical dolls, dancing snow fairies, sugar plums, a handsome prince, and much more! For the first time, ODT will be adding video backdrops to bring her dreamland to life! Do not miss this beautiful performance that is sure to lift your spirits and be a wonderful night for the whole family, during this socially distanced time. The holiday season simply does not feel complete without the retelling of this Christmas classic.

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org