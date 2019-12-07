Owensboro Dance Theatre presents The Nutcracker at RiverPark Center

Find the joy of Christmas through the beauty of music and dance with The Nutcracker! Owensboro Dance theatre is still bringing new and innovating tricks and technology to the stage. The audience will enter Marie’s dream, experiencing all the magic and wonder through dance with a flying bed, levitating Arabian dancer, and more special flying effect from ZFX. ODT also welcomes back professional dancers from Giordano Dance Chicago and Kentucky Ballet Theatre. If you missed your chance to see The Nutcracker last season be sure to mark your calendars for this December.

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org