OMG!Con 2026 at Owensboro Convention Center

Get ready, fandom lovers! OMG!con, the region’s premier pop culture, anime, and gaming convention, returns to the Owensboro Convention Center on June 12 – 14! This three-day, family-friendly event welcomes attendees of all ages and interests, bringing together fans of anime, video games, tabletop gaming, movies, TV shows!

For more information call (270) 297-9932 or visit owensborocenter.com