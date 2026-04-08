OMG!Con 2026 at Owensboro Convention Center
to
Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
OMG!Con 2026 at Owensboro Convention Center
Get ready, fandom lovers! OMG!con, the region’s premier pop culture, anime, and gaming convention, returns to the Owensboro Convention Center on June 12 – 14! This three-day, family-friendly event welcomes attendees of all ages and interests, bringing together fans of anime, video games, tabletop gaming, movies, TV shows!
For more information call (270) 297-9932 or visit owensborocenter.com
Info
Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
Home & Garden, Kids & Family