OMG!Con 2026 at Owensboro Convention Center

to

Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

OMG!Con 2026 at Owensboro Convention Center

 Get ready, fandom lovers! OMG!con, the region’s premier pop culture, anime, and gaming convention, returns to the Owensboro Convention Center on June 12 – 14! This three-day, family-friendly event welcomes attendees of all ages and interests, bringing together fans of anime, video games, tabletop gaming, movies, TV shows!

For more information call (270) 297-9932 or visit owensborocenter.com

Info

Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
Home & Garden, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - OMG!Con 2026 at Owensboro Convention Center - 2026-06-12 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - OMG!Con 2026 at Owensboro Convention Center - 2026-06-12 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - OMG!Con 2026 at Owensboro Convention Center - 2026-06-12 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - OMG!Con 2026 at Owensboro Convention Center - 2026-06-12 12:00:00 ical