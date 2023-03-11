Owensboro Home and Garden Show 2023

to

Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

Owensboro Home and Garden Show 2023

  Homeowners, get ready to plan your spring and summer projects! The Home Builders Association of Owensboro will have over 44,000 square feet of exhibitors showing the newest innovations in home design and remodeling ideas! All aspects of building and remodeling will be on display!

For more information visit owensborocenter.com

Info

Home & Garden
270-297-9932
to
