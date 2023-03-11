Owensboro Home and Garden Show 2023
Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
Homeowners, get ready to plan your spring and summer projects! The Home Builders Association of Owensboro will have over 44,000 square feet of exhibitors showing the newest innovations in home design and remodeling ideas! All aspects of building and remodeling will be on display!
For more information visit owensborocenter.com
Info
