Owensboro Home and Garden Show at Owensboro Convention Center

Homeowners, get ready to plan your spring and summer projects! The Home Builders Association of Owensboro will have over 44,000 square feet of exhibitors showing the newest innovations in home design and remodeling ideas! All aspects of building and remodeling will be on display!

Show Times:

Saturday, March 7: 10am – 5pm | Sunday, March 8: 10am – 4pm

$5 for Adults. Children 12 and under are admitted Free

For more information call (270) 297-9932 or visit owensborocenter.com