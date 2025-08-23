Owensboro Symphony Concert on the Lawn

Pack a picnic, grab your lawn chairs and join us on the front lawn of Kentucky Wesleyan College on Saturday, August 23 for this FREE community concert. This year we’re playing music from your favorite Hollywood soundtracks – fun for the whole family! There will be games for the kids and space to relax under the stars while the Symphony plays music from box office blockbusters.

For more information visit theoso.com/