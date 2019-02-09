Owensboro Symphony Orchestera at RiverPark Center

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

 Linda Eder, one of the greatest powerhouse voices of our times, will captivate the audience with favorite hits from the silver screen and stage, including her biggest hits from Broadway's Jekyll and Hyde. Having performed for sold-out-crowds in venues across the country and throughout Europe, this performance with Troy Quinn and the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra promises to warm your heart on Valentine's weekend!

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org

