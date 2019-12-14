Owensboro Symphony Orchestra – Home for the Holidays at RiverPark Center

to Google Calendar - Owensboro Symphony Orchestra – Home for the Holidays at RiverPark Center - 2019-12-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Owensboro Symphony Orchestra – Home for the Holidays at RiverPark Center - 2019-12-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Owensboro Symphony Orchestra – Home for the Holidays at RiverPark Center - 2019-12-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Owensboro Symphony Orchestra – Home for the Holidays at RiverPark Center - 2019-12-14 19:00:00

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

Owensboro Symphony Orchestra – Home for the Holidays at RiverPark Center

Come Home for the Holidays!  Be mesmerized by traditional favorites and fresh new works from The Nutcracker, The Polar Express, and Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Experience being part of a grand choir from your seat, while singing holiday favorites with the Owensboro Symphony Chorus, under the direction of Dennis Jewett. Get your phone ready for a selfie with Santa!

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org

Info

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303 View Map
to Google Calendar - Owensboro Symphony Orchestra – Home for the Holidays at RiverPark Center - 2019-12-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Owensboro Symphony Orchestra – Home for the Holidays at RiverPark Center - 2019-12-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Owensboro Symphony Orchestra – Home for the Holidays at RiverPark Center - 2019-12-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Owensboro Symphony Orchestra – Home for the Holidays at RiverPark Center - 2019-12-14 19:00:00