Owensboro Symphony Orchestra – Home for the Holidays at RiverPark Center

Come Home for the Holidays! Be mesmerized by traditional favorites and fresh new works from The Nutcracker, The Polar Express, and Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Experience being part of a grand choir from your seat, while singing holiday favorites with the Owensboro Symphony Chorus, under the direction of Dennis Jewett. Get your phone ready for a selfie with Santa!

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org