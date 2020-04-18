Owensboro Symphony Orchestra – Season Finale

Troy Quinn, the Symphony and the Chorus conclude their third season together with divine and inspiring music that soothes the soul. Ji-Woon Jung, Concertmaster, will be featured as the soloist for Massenet’s breathtakingly beautiful Meditation from his opera Thaïs. Vaughan Williams’ stirring choral work, Dona Nobis Pacem, will feature acclaimed Baritone Michael Preacely and renowned Soprano Zanaida Robles.

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org