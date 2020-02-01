Owensboro Symphony Orchestra - Bond...James Bond at RiverPark Center

The dashing and dangerous British spy movies charm audiences with some of the greatest music ever written. Prepare to be on the edge of your seat as the Owensboro Symphony shakes things up with all your Bond movie favorites, including Goldfinger, Skyfall, and For Your Eyes Only. Expect a few surprises!

