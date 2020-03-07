Owensboro Symphony Orchestra - The Music of Elton John

The Music of Elton John starring Michael Cavanaugh

Grammy and Tony nominated vocalist and pianist Michael Cavanaugh and his dynamic band, will reunite with the Owensboro Symphony to pay special tribute to The Music of Elton John. A rocking evening with all your favorite Sir Elton hits, including Crocodile Rock, Bennie and the Jets, Rocket Man, and more!

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org