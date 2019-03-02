Owensboro Symphony Orchestra Disney Concert

From Frozen's Let It Go to Mary Poppins' A Spoonful of Sugar, the music from Disney films has captivated children of all ages for decades. Watch the kids' eyes widen as those catchy, fantastic tunes are performed by Troy Quinn, the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra, and four Broadway vocalists. Featuring beloved songs from some of the most famous movie scores ever - Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean - this concert brings Walt Disney's stores and character to life through memorable melodies and stunning Disney film clips. Share in the magic of Disney and discover anew why these timeless motion picture scores continue to enchant us all. Bring your little pirates and princesses to experience this evening of magic!

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org