Owensboro Symphony Orchestra Disney Concert

to Google Calendar - Owensboro Symphony Orchestra Disney Concert - 2019-03-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Owensboro Symphony Orchestra Disney Concert - 2019-03-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Owensboro Symphony Orchestra Disney Concert - 2019-03-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Owensboro Symphony Orchestra Disney Concert - 2019-03-02 19:00:00

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

Owensboro Symphony Orchestra Disney Concert

  From Frozen's Let It Go to Mary Poppins' A Spoonful of Sugar, the music from Disney films has captivated children of all ages for decades. Watch the kids' eyes widen as those catchy, fantastic tunes are performed by Troy Quinn, the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra, and four Broadway vocalists. Featuring beloved songs from some of the most famous movie scores ever - Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean - this concert brings Walt Disney's stores and character to life through memorable melodies and stunning Disney film clips. Share in the magic of Disney and discover anew why these timeless motion picture scores continue to enchant us all. Bring your little pirates and princesses to experience this evening of magic!

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org

Info
RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303 View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Owensboro Symphony Orchestra Disney Concert - 2019-03-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Owensboro Symphony Orchestra Disney Concert - 2019-03-02 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Owensboro Symphony Orchestra Disney Concert - 2019-03-02 19:00:00 iCalendar - Owensboro Symphony Orchestra Disney Concert - 2019-03-02 19:00:00

Tags

oct20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

October 30, 2018

Wednesday

October 31, 2018

Thursday

November 1, 2018

Friday

November 2, 2018

Saturday

November 3, 2018

Sunday

November 4, 2018

Monday

November 5, 2018

Submit Yours