Owensboro Symphony Orchestra Presents Home for the Holidays

Join Troy Quinn and the Owensboro Symphony for a jolly and festive celebration of the holidays. This concert promises to mesmerize listeners with traditional favorites and fresh new works, including selections from The Nutcracker, Scrooge, and everyone’s favorite...White Christmas. The audience is invited to sing along while the Owensboro Symphony Chorus leads in a heartwarming medley of holiday favorites. Come celebrate this annual holiday tradition with your Owensboro Symphony!

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org