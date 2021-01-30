Owensboro Symphony Orchestra Presents Oscar Night at the Symphony

It’s Oscar Night at the Symphony! The Owensboro Symphony will roll out the red carpet and transport you right onto Hollywood Boulevard as they perform songs from Oscar-nominated and Oscar-winning movies such as The Godfather and La La Land. Be captivated by the world’s most recorded piper, Eric Rigler, who will be joining the Symphony as the featured soloist, playing favorites from The Lord of the Rings to Titanic.

THE GUEST ARTIST

“Eric Rigler's legendary 40-year career on the bagpipes is world-famous. From performing "Amazing Grace" at President Reagan’s funeral to hundreds of appearances, films and recordings such as BRAVEHEART, TITANIC, MEN IN BLACK 3, to CD's for Phil Collins, Josh Groban, Faith Hill, Keith Urban, Rod Stewart to TV's OUTLANDER, ONCE UPON A TIME, BLACK SAILS, THE TONIGHT SHOWwith Jay Leno, JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE, BATTLESTAR GALACTICA, CROSSING JORDAN, THE SIMPSONS, and SOUTH PARK, Eric has been called "the most recorded piper in history".

