Owensboro Symphony Orchestra Presents Rockstar cellist Tina Guo

The Owensboro Symphony's final concert of the 2020-2021 Subscription Series promises to be an epic ending to an historic 55th Season. The evening will be filled the inspiring music of Schumann, as well as, Led Zepplin's iconic classic Stairway to Heaven. Rockstar cellist Tina Guo will be featured as the soloist for the Saint-Saëns Cello Concerto No.1, a breathtakingly beautiful touchstone of Romantic music. Tina Guo is known for her unique genre-crossing style, she is one of the most recorded solo cellists of all time and can be heard on hundreds of Blockbuster Film, Television, and Game Soundtracks.

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org