Owensboro Symphony Orchestra Presents Superheroes

Prepare yourself for a battle of monumental classics! Who will take the victory? Troy Quinn and the Owensboro Symphony will take you on a journey, playing super heroic selections from Batman to The Avengers. Mahler’s mammoth "Titan" Symphony No. 1 features the Owensboro Symphony in a display of epic musical proportions. Come and see for yourself!

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org