Owensboro Symphony Orchestra Spectacular Sounds Of The Season

Celebrate the music of the holiday season in extravagant style on Saturday evening, December 15, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. in Cannon Hall as Troy Quinn and the Owensboro Symphony pull out all the stops to make spirits bright. The holiday program will feature some of the most spectacular sounds of the season.

One of the best Symphony Choruses in the state is right here in Owensboro and these merry ladies and gentlemen will lend their superb vocalism to the festivities. Also joining the Symphony and Symphony Chorus will be the Owensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra.

"Troy Quinn, the Symphony and all of our special guests are sure to warm hearts and put the audience in a very merry holiday mood," said Dan Griffith, CEO of the Owensboro Symphony. "We have programmed an evening of holiday music that will thrill audience members of every age. This is one of the regions favorite holiday family events and tickets sell quickly."

For more information visit TheOSO.com