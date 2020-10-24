Owensboro Symphony Orchestra with Michael Feinstein

Opening Night features five-time Grammy nominated and multi-platinum selling pianist and vocalist Michael Feinstein. This dazzling performer is best known for his interpretation of the Great American Songbook, performing classics from the stage and screen, from Gershwin to Cole Porter. His 200-plus shows a year have included performances at Carnegie Hall, Sydney Opera House, the Hollywood Bowl, as well as the White House and Buckingham Palace. Over the course of his illustrious career, this talented singer and pianist has received significant critical acclaim as well as commercial success. Michael Feinstein knows how to put on a great live show, and now you have the chance to catch this beloved musician live in concert with the Owensboro Symphony.

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org