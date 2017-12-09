Owensboro Symphony Presents A Very Merry Holiday Pops!

Enjoy familiar holiday favorites, including selections from The Nutcracker, Somewhere in My Memory from Home Alone, Spirit of the Season from The Polar Express, and Sleigh Ride. The Owensboro Symphony Chorus, Kentucky Wesleyan Chorale, Owensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra, and children’s choruses will join the Symphony for this Christmas tradition. In addition, Symphony subscribers will be invited to share their favorite holiday photos, including those “ugly sweater” photos, that will become a part of this seasonal event!

For more information visit theoso.com/