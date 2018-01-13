Owensboro Symphony Presents Shakespeare in Love

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

Owensboro Symphony Presents Shakespeare in Love

 Great drama makes for great stories - and that demands great music! The audience will hear how legendary composers have reinterpreted Shakespeare’s timeless literary works. From the tragic story of two star-crossed lovers, come hear Tchaikovsky’s hauntingly beautiful Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture. The Symphony will also celebrate the sound of Shakespeare on film, with familiar works by Bernstein, Rota, and the good old-fashioned romance of Warbeck’s Shakespeare in Love.

For more information visit theoso.com/

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303
Concerts & Live Music
