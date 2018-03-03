Owensboro Symphony Presents The Music of John Williams

Lights! Camera! Action! The Music of John Williams will pay special tribute to this incomparable film composer. With his instantly recognizable scores, John Williams has redefined the art of film music, providing the soundtrack of our lives. Relive music of the big screen from his greatest Hollywood scores, including Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, E.T. and of course, Star Wars. This is a concert you won’t want to miss!

For more information visit theoso.com/