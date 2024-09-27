Owensboro Symphony Symphony Stroll

The Owensboro Symphony's fifth annual Symphony Stroll presented by Jagoe Homes is scheduled for Friday, September 27th from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. The community is invited to take a leisurely walk along the stunning Owensboro Riverfront while enjoying the beautiful sounds of the Owensboro Symphony. This free community event will feature performances from many talented ensembles throughout Smothers Park. "We are thrilled to bring the Symphony Stroll back for the fifth year," said Gwyn Payne, CEO, "this event has become a favorite! People love the casual atmosphere and being up close and personal with the musicians."

The Symphony Stroll will go from the Allen Street Gazebo on the river all the way down to Lure Seafood & Grille. Troy Quinn and the Owensboro Symphony Chamber Orchestra will be on the Overlook Stage and other ensembles will be playing along the way. “There is no right or wrong way to enjoy this event,” said Troy Quinn, the Symphony’s Music Director, “you can stroll along the riverfront and enjoy any station for as long as you like.” The night will feature a broad array of many musical selections and styles, from Broadway to jazz to orchestral selections. Several food trucks will be on site throughout the area.

Back by popular demand, there will be an encore performance by the Jazz Trio from 8:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Lure Seafood & Grille.

For more information call (270) 684-0661 or visit riverparkcenter.org