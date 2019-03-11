Owensboro Symphony Youth Orchestras Dinner Concert

The Owensboro Symphony Youth and String Orchestras will host a Dinner Concert on Monday evening, March 11, 2019. This year’s event will take place in the Blessed Mother Parrish Hall, 601 E. 23rd Street, Owensboro, Kentucky. The dinner will begin at 6:00 p.m. and the concert will follow at 7:00 p.m.

The menu will include spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. The musical menu will include a wide range of string quartets, electric violins, duos and string orchestra numbers. Brass quintets, woodwind ensembles and more will give patrons a wide-range of musical selections.

The Youth and String Orchestras are an essential part of the Owensboro Symphony’s education and community engagement effort. These ensembles give specialized training to more than 100 talented young musicians each year, some of whom go on to join leading American symphony orchestras. Members represent every local and many regional high school and middle school bands and orchestras. In addition, several adults and college students, who wish to continue their career as instrumentalists will also be performing with the Youth Orchestra.

The Youth Orchestra is under the direction of Tom Stites and the String Orchestra is directed by Wade Wiggins. In addition to weekly rehearsals, students are coached by professional musicians.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for this event are $20 each and may be purchased from any Owensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra member, online, or by calling 270-684-0661.

For more information visit TheOSO.com