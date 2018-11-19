Owensboro Symphony Youth and String Orchestras Perform

to Google Calendar - Owensboro Symphony Youth and String Orchestras Perform - 2018-11-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Owensboro Symphony Youth and String Orchestras Perform - 2018-11-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Owensboro Symphony Youth and String Orchestras Perform - 2018-11-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Owensboro Symphony Youth and String Orchestras Perform - 2018-11-19 19:00:00

First Christian Church 700 JR Miller Boulevard, Owensboro, Kentucky

Owensboro Symphony Youth and String Orchestras Perform

 The Owensboro Symphony Youth and String Orchestras begin their 47th season with a Fall Concert. The event will take place on Monday evening, November 19, 2018 in the sanctuary of First Christian Church, 700 JR Miller Boulevard. Doors will open to patrons thirty minutes prior to the 7:00 p.m. performance starting time. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased in advance from any Youth Orchestra member, TheOSO.com or at the door on the evening of the concert.

The Youth Orchestra will perform a collection of music featuring composers Saint-Saens, Brahms, and Sibelius. The String Orchestra will perform works from J.S. Bach and Peter Warlock.

For more information visit  TheOSO.com

Info
First Christian Church 700 JR Miller Boulevard, Owensboro, Kentucky View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Owensboro Symphony Youth and String Orchestras Perform - 2018-11-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Owensboro Symphony Youth and String Orchestras Perform - 2018-11-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Owensboro Symphony Youth and String Orchestras Perform - 2018-11-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Owensboro Symphony Youth and String Orchestras Perform - 2018-11-19 19:00:00

Tags

nov2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

November 19, 2018

Tuesday

November 20, 2018

Wednesday

November 21, 2018

Thursday

November 22, 2018

Friday

November 23, 2018

Saturday

November 24, 2018

Sunday

November 25, 2018

Submit Yours