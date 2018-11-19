Owensboro Symphony Youth and String Orchestras Perform

The Owensboro Symphony Youth and String Orchestras begin their 47th season with a Fall Concert. The event will take place on Monday evening, November 19, 2018 in the sanctuary of First Christian Church, 700 JR Miller Boulevard. Doors will open to patrons thirty minutes prior to the 7:00 p.m. performance starting time. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased in advance from any Youth Orchestra member, TheOSO.com or at the door on the evening of the concert.

The Youth Orchestra will perform a collection of music featuring composers Saint-Saens, Brahms, and Sibelius. The String Orchestra will perform works from J.S. Bach and Peter Warlock.

For more information visit TheOSO.com