RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

Owensboro Symphony presents Night at the Museum

  History will come alive as music and art meet at the Owensboro Symphony’s Night at the Museum concert on Saturday, March 4  at 7pm at the RiverPark Center. The audience will join the Owensboro Symphony on a spectacular tour with music from Indiana Jones, The Mummy, and Night at the Museum. 

For more information call (270) 684-0661 or visit riverparkcenter.org

Info

