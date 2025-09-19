× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve Owl Prowl

Owl Prowl at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

Donation: $11/person, $6/members, Children 6 and younger are FREE.

Meet us in front of the Nature Center for an exciting evening hike, co-hosted by the Louisville Audubon Society, led by bird expert and “Owl Whisperer” Lee Payne, Jr. Lee has discovered two families of Screech Owls and sighted a Great Horned Owl at Creasey Mahan. This family-friendly event is a chance to explore the preserve at dusk while learning about the fascinating world of owls.

As daylight fades, Lee will guide you along the trails in search of these elusive birds, teaching you how to identify different species by their calls, behavior, and preferred habitats. You’ll discover how owls thrive in the wild—and with a bit of luck, you may even hear or spot one along the way!

This is a great opportunity for nature lovers of all ages to connect with local wildlife and enjoy an informative and memorable walk through the woods.

Many of you may know Lee Payne, Jr. through his work at Cave Hill Cemetery, through his popular social media pages, or television appearances. His enthusiasm for nature, birds, and foxes is contagious!

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/