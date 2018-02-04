PAW Patrol Live at SKyPAC

“Race to the Rescue” based on hit preschool series PAW Patrol, which airs on Nickelodeon and is produced by Spin Master Entertainment, will visit the Southern Kentucky SKYPAC February 3, 2018. PAW Patrol Live!, presented by Pedigree, brings everybody’s favorite pups to the stage for an action-packed, high-energy, musical adventure. When Mayor Goodway goes missing during the day of The Great Adventure Bay Race, the pups come to the rescue. Join Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye and Everest when they visit Duluth!

The performance features up-tempo music and a brand new cleverly written script that is a good introduction to live theater for kids. Classic theatrical scenery along with a high-tech video wall visually transports families to an authentic PAW Patrol environment, including locations from the TV series, like Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi’s farm and Jake’s Mountain. Special interactive video allows the audience to participate via interviews, solve clues with the Pups, follow Mayor Goodway and much more.

For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com