PAW Patrol Live at SKyPAC

to Google Calendar - PAW Patrol Live at SKyPAC - 2018-02-04 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - PAW Patrol Live at SKyPAC - 2018-02-04 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - PAW Patrol Live at SKyPAC - 2018-02-04 13:00:00 iCalendar - PAW Patrol Live at SKyPAC - 2018-02-04 13:00:00

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

PAW Patrol Live at SKyPAC

“Race to the Rescue” based on hit preschool series PAW Patrol, which airs on Nickelodeon and is produced by Spin Master Entertainment, will visit the Southern Kentucky SKYPAC February 3, 2018. PAW Patrol Live!, presented by Pedigree, brings everybody’s favorite pups to the stage for an action-packed, high-energy, musical adventure. When Mayor Goodway goes missing during the day of The Great Adventure Bay Race, the pups come to the rescue. Join Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye and Everest when they visit Duluth!

The performance features up-tempo music and a brand new cleverly written script that is a good introduction to live theater for kids. Classic theatrical scenery along with a high-tech video wall visually transports families to an authentic PAW Patrol environment, including locations from the TV series, like Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi’s farm and Jake’s Mountain. Special interactive video allows the audience to participate via interviews, solve clues with the Pups, follow Mayor Goodway and much more.

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
270-904-1880
to Google Calendar - PAW Patrol Live at SKyPAC - 2018-02-04 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - PAW Patrol Live at SKyPAC - 2018-02-04 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - PAW Patrol Live at SKyPAC - 2018-02-04 13:00:00 iCalendar - PAW Patrol Live at SKyPAC - 2018-02-04 13:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

January 12, 2018

Saturday

January 13, 2018

Sunday

January 14, 2018

Monday

January 15, 2018

Tuesday

January 16, 2018

Wednesday

January 17, 2018

Thursday

January 18, 2018

Submit Yours