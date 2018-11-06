PAW Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue at Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

PAW Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue at Rupp Arena

It's the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. PAW Patrol to the rescue! Ryder summons Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest to rescue Mayor Goodway and to run the race in her place.

Nov 6 Tuesday /  6:00 PM 

Nov 7 Wednesday / 10:00 AM

Nov 7 Wednesday / 2:00 PM 

Nov 7 Wednesday / 6:00 PM

For more information visit  rupparena.com

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
