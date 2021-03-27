PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) elite Unleash The Beast at KFC Yum! Center

For the first time in eight years, PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) elite Unleash The Beast will travel to Louisville, Kentucky, holding the fan-attended PBR Louisville Invitational March 27-28, 2021 at the KFC Yum! Center.

For more information call (502) 690-9000 visit kfcyumcenter.com