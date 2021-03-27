PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) elite Unleash The Beast at KFC Yum! Center

to

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) elite Unleash The Beast at KFC Yum! Center

For the first time in eight years, PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) elite Unleash The Beast will travel to Louisville, Kentucky, holding the fan-attended PBR Louisville Invitational March 27-28, 2021 at the KFC Yum! Center.

For more information call (502) 690-9000 visit  kfcyumcenter.com

Info

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) elite Unleash The Beast at KFC Yum! Center - 2021-03-27 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) elite Unleash The Beast at KFC Yum! Center - 2021-03-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) elite Unleash The Beast at KFC Yum! Center - 2021-03-27 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) elite Unleash The Beast at KFC Yum! Center - 2021-03-27 18:00:00 ical