PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) elite Unleash The Beast at KFC Yum! Center
to
KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) elite Unleash The Beast at KFC Yum! Center
For the first time in eight years, PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) elite Unleash The Beast will travel to Louisville, Kentucky, holding the fan-attended PBR Louisville Invitational March 27-28, 2021 at the KFC Yum! Center.
For more information call (502) 690-9000 visit kfcyumcenter.com
Info
KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Concerts & Live Music