PJ Masks Live at the Carson Center

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

PJ MASKS LIVE: is back with an all new super-heroic, live musical show, featuring the heroic trio from your favorite series: The PJ MASKS! Watch Catboy, Owlette and Gekko along with their new friend PJ Robot, as they try to save the day from the sneaky villains - Romeo, Night Ninja and Luna Girl! Fluttering Feathers! Leaping Lizards! What a CAT-tastrophe!

Leaping, flipping and climbing - live on stage! Complete with your favorite music and brand new songs you’ve never heard before! Don’t sleep through it – watch the PJ Masks save the day, live on stage!

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
270-908-2037
