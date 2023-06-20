PNC Broadway in Louisville Presents: Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird
to
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
PNC Broadway in Louisville Presents: Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird at the Kentucky Center
PNC Broadway in Louisville is proud to announce the 2022-2023 Season which opens with the return of the beloved theatrical masterpiece, Fiddler on the Roof and is followed by one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, Pretty Woman: The Musical . After the new year, families will get a dose of optimism and hope when Annie returns to Louisville for the first time in nearly 17 years! The season concludes with three hot premieres, the first of which is Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations . It’s followed by the Tony Award® and Grammy®-winning Best Musical Hadestown , and Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork, To Kill A Mockingbird .
2022-2023 SEASON SHOWS
Fiddler on the Roof - October 18 – 23, 2022
Pretty Woman: The Musical - November 29 – December 4, 2022
Annie - February 14 – 19, 2023
Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations - April 11 – 16, 2023
Hadestown - May 16 – 21, 2023
Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird - June 20 – 25, 2023
For more information call (502) 584-7777 or visit kentuckycenter.org