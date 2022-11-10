× Expand Planet of the Tapes Come watch your favorite local comics roast each other!

POTT ROAST: Roast Battle Vol. 2 at Planet of the Tapes

Comic versus Comic, friend against friend. Enemies will be made. Come watch your favorite local comics roast each other!

Your judges are Mandee McKelvey, Reed Sedgwick, and Thomas J.

THURSDAY. 8PM. FREE!

Matches include David Santos vs Hillary Boston, Lena Beamish vs Josh Gibson, Uncool Randy vs Cathy Perkins, Donna Watts vs Keith McGill, and more!

Planet of the Tapes is a movie-themed bar with table service and unique craft mixed drinks. Every weekend we have great comics including some from Netflix, Comedy Central, and Conan, along with the best comics from Louisville and the Midwest.

We're the yellow building behind Mile Wide Brewery. All events are 21+.

For more information call 5022607541.