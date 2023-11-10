IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS AT PLAYHOUSE IN THE PARK

Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil's former army commander. Based on the classic and beloved holiday film of the same name.

Email: playhouse@murray-ky.net

Phone: 270.759.1752

Auditions: October 23-24, 2023 — classic musical requires 6 men, 5 women, 1 young girl, and an ensemble

Directed by: Lisa Cope

For more information call 270.759.1752 or visit playhousemurray.org