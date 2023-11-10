IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS at Playhouse in the Park

to

Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS AT PLAYHOUSE IN THE PARK

Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil's former army commander. Based on the classic and beloved holiday film of the same name.

Email: playhouse@murray-ky.net

Phone: 270.759.1752

Auditions: October 23-24, 2023 — classic musical requires 6 men, 5 women, 1 young girl, and an ensemble

Directed by: Lisa Cope

For more information call 270.759.1752 or visit playhousemurray.org

Info

Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
270.759.1752
to
Google Calendar - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS at Playhouse in the Park - 2023-11-10 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS at Playhouse in the Park - 2023-11-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS at Playhouse in the Park - 2023-11-10 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS at Playhouse in the Park - 2023-11-10 18:00:00 ical