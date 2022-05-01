Paddington Gets Into A Jam at the Carson Center

For over 60 years, British-born writer Michael Bond has delighted children and families all over the world with his stories about Paddington, the bear from Darkest Peru, famous for his love of marmalade. Paddington is popular with both children and adults who feel a deep affection and warmth towards him. Charm and humor are the keys to the enduring love for the Paddington series.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org